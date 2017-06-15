Fears workers in Hinkler could lose $6m a year

WORKING on Sundays could cost employers less and leave employees taking home less if the decision to slash penalty rates is made.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions vocalised concerns after a McKell Institute report found workers in Hinkler would lose more than $6 million in disposable income each year if "Malcolm Turnbull cut penalty rates”.

But Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the independent Fair Work Commission determined penalty rates, not the government.

He said the penalty rates decision would affect about 3 to 4% of Australia's workforce.

"It is a direct consequence of the review process put in place by Bill Shorten as workplace relations minister in the previous Labor government in 2013,” he said.

Mr Pitt said in 2014, Sunday penalty rates for certain workers on the Restaurant Award were reduced under the two-yearly review of modern awards.

"Under Labor, penalty rates were cut in certain awards (including hotel, cafe and restaurant workers) in 2010 as part of Labor's award modernisation process,” he said.

"The adjustments to Sunday penalty rates will even the playing field for Australia's small businesses, which have to pay more for staff on Sundays than big businesses who do deals with big unions.

"This will help 'mum and dad' small businesses open their doors, serve customers and create jobs on Sundays.”

Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Sally McManus visited Bundaberg today to meet with community members and hear their concerns.

She said the consequences of cutting penalty rates would be devastating.

"Slashing penalty rates is a cut to worker's take-home pay that they can't afford and don't deserve,” Ms McManus said.

"It will mean many people who do work Sundays will be forced to work harder for less.”