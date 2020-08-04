Fears voluntary assisted dying vote being overlooked

Advocacy group Dying with Dignity is pressuring politicians to reveal their position on voluntary assisted dying. Photo: File

An awareness group vows to pick up its push for voluntary assisted dying (VAD), which it fears is being overlooked in the lead-up to the state election.

Dying with Dignity aims to rally its Bundaberg support base to speak up and pressure state politicians into publicly highlighting their position on the issue, so that voters can be better informed by October.

Bundaberg based Dying with Dignity State secretary Phyllis Wagner said the Covid-19 pandemic was impacting how they could reach out to the community, such as by restricting rallies and forums, but the group would adapt.

"Engagement with the media and social media and also networking with community groups and organisations has been important," Ms Wagner said.

"But when it comes down to it, it will be 93 parliamentarians who will make the decision."

Ms Wagner was surprised more politicians were ignoring the popular vote, considering polls had shown more than 80 per cent of voters supported proposed voluntary assisted dying legislation.

It is the first Queensland election since Victoria and WA legislated their own laws, and since parliamentary hearings across the state revealed some of the horrible alternatives that dying patients had resorted to.

"Death can be a deeply emotive issue, but we will all face it at some time," Ms Wagner said.

"It is important for our politicians to remember that VAD will be voluntary.

"Everyone should have the choice of VAD if needed.

"Presently Queenslanders have no choice and involuntarily have to accept that there is no VAD in their end-of-life options."

Bundaberg MPs and candidates have previously spoken about the issue, see what they had to say below.