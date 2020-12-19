Fears virus will spread from hotspot

Restaurants and bars on Sydney’s northern beaches are closing their doors amid the growing coronavirus cluster.

Less than a week out from Christmas, restrictions and lockdowns loom after the Avalon cluster on Friday ballooned by 10 to a total of 28 cases.

NSW Health has issued alerts for venues right across Sydney and Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned that unless the rise in new cases can be stemmed, further restrictions could be implemented.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard, whose Wakehurst electorate takes in part of the northern beaches, took to social media on Friday night to thank local businesses for closing to help stop the outbreak.

"14 of 17 pubs on Northern Beaches are closed or will close 4 the weekend VOLUNTARILY," Mr Hazzard said.

"Most churches/ houses of Worship have advised ⁦@NSWHealth they will close this weekend."

Mr Hazzard went on to say that some cafes and restaurants had also made the tough decision to close their doors.

The Merivale Group, which operates an empire of over 60 venues across Sydney, said it was closing its northern beaches venues The Newport, Bert's, The Collaroy and Queen Chow Manly.

All of NSW is on high alert following the swell in new cases, with residents from all of Sydney told to get tested if they display even minor symptoms.

A total of 21 Sydney beaches have been closed on the city's northern beaches, with residents from the region advised to stay indoors.

COVID alerts have been issued for venues in Cronulla, Kirribilli, Lane Cove, Turramurra and Woolloomooloo, amid a fear it could spread to other areas.

Its has thrown Christmas travel plans into disarray for thousands after several states imposed fresh travel restrictions.

Northern beaches residents are banned from entering Victoria, while anyone from the region must undergo 14 days of self-isolation after entering Queensland.

Anyone arriving in Western Australia from NSW needs to self-isolate for 14 days.

Tasmania declared Sydney's Northern Beaches local government area high risk .

Anyone who travels from there to the Northern Territory will have to stay for 14 days in a supervised quarantine facility in Alice Springs or Darwin.

