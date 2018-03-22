Fears rodent plague is headed for Bundy

PEST PROBLEM: Authorities fear rat and mice numbers could be on the rise in Bundaberg.

RECENT wet weather and warm temperatures have created an ideal climate for rats and mice to breed in and around Bundy homes.

Bundaberg Regional Council health and regulatory services spokesman John Learmonth said residents should be aware of the health risks associated with the presence of the vermin and take measures to eradicate them.

"Rats and mice are known to spread over 35 diseases and can infect both people and pets,” Cr Learmonth said.

"Residents can take simple steps to discourage rats and mice from entering their property including regularly removing garden waste and disused materials from around the yard and ensuring all composting and mulch bins are fully enclosed,” he said.

"Make sure bird, chicken and pet food is stored in airtight containers and keep pet food dishes clean.

"If you do find rats on your property, contact a licensed pest control operator as soon as possible.”

Click here for more information or phone the council's environmental health services team on 1300 883 699.