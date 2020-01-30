Fears plane infected by deadly virus

A man diagnosed with Coronavirus travelled from Melbourne on a Tiger Air flight. Picture: Richard Walker

A man diagnosed with Coronavirus travelled from Melbourne on a Tiger Air flight. Picture: Richard Walker

Passengers on a Tiger Air flight have been urged to contact health authorities after a man diagnosed with coronavirus travelled with the airline earlier this week.

Queensland Health today confirmed a 44-year-old man infected with the virus had travelled with Tiger Airways on January 27 on flight TT566 from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

Any person on the flight is being urged to contact health authorities on 13HEALTH for advice.

In a press conference this afternoon, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the man had been travelling in a group and a number of them had begun feeling sick.

"He was travelling with eight other companions and they have since been transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital, so that they can be supported," Mr Miles said.

"A number of them are unwell and are being tested right now."

Mr Miles again urged anyone on the flight to contact health authorities.

The 44-year-old man is being quarantined at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"The man, who is from the city of Wuhan (Hubei Province), is stable," Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young said in a statement.

Tiger Airways passengers are being urged to contact authorities. Picture: Richard Walker

All travellers who have been in contact with coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days.

"This is a precautionary measure following new advice around the time frame that people may be contagious before showing symptoms," Dr Young said.

The news comes after Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed two Australians in China had been infected with the virus.

Mr Hunt said they are being treated and are not seeking consular assistance at this stage.

They were in Guangdong province, not Hubei province where the majority of cases have been located.

There are now seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia with four in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

China's women's soccer team is also in isolation at a Brisbane hotel after arriving yesterday.

The team was recently in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The quarantine measures are a precaution. All 32 players and staff are so far well.

The move has thrown Olympic qualifying matches involving Aussie team The Matildas into turmoil.

The federal government has also revealed plans to evacuate Australians from Wuhan after about 400 citizens and residents registered for help to get out.

They will be flown to Christmas Island and put in quarantine for two weeks however the government is yet to get clearance from China to put this plan in place.

Qantas has offered an aircraft for the joint operation to be conducted with New Zealand; discussions are ongoing and China must approve the plan.

Some 170 people have died from the virus in mainland China, and the number of confirmed cases is now more than 7000. Most of the deaths have been in Hubei province.