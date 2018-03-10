Fears Paradise Dam is shredding local river creatures

A lungfish in the Mary River walking distance from town. The lungfish was just over 10kg an was 963mm long it was my first ever lungfish caught i was stoked to catch one so big.. it was caught on the 12/1/2012 i really couldnt believe i had caught 1 an one so big... i would of been holdin the fish but i had nothin to pick it up with to keep it alive so i didnt try to pick it up just incase i killed it

ENVIRONMENTALISTS are concerned that regular overtopping at Paradise Dam is endangering lungfish and freshwater turtle populations in the Burnett River.

Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council regional engagement co-ordinator Mike Moller said he was concerned after February's rain event because the design of the dam's spillway shredded any lungfish or turtles caught up in it.

Mr Moller said lungfish, which had a lifespan of 80-100 years, was a species sensitive to environmental changes.

He said his concern was further heightened by the infrequent sightings of juvenile lungfish.

"We are not finding any juvenile species,” he said.

"We are always finding big lungfish, but not little ones.”

A SunWater spokeswoman said it took its environmental responsibilities seriously and complied with both state and federal environmental approval conditions.

As such, on February 27, a SunWater staff member observed a dead lungfish about 50m downstream of Paradise Dam and reported it to the environmental regulator within 24 hours.

SunWater completed a 10-year lungfish monitoring program last year, which was required for the construction of Paradise Dam.

A draft report has been prepared and submitted to the Commonwealth.

"Once approved, it will be made publicly available and will also inform SunWater's future strategies,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Moller said the report, if it addressed all relevant issues, would clarify once and for all the impact Paradise Dam was having on the threatened species.

In the meantime, SunWater said it operated two fishways at Paradise Dam - one enabling upstream fish movement and the other downstream fish movement.

"The operation of these fishways is a key element in the management of the dam and is in accordance with both state and federal environmental approval conditions,” the spokeswoman said.

The Federal Department of Environment and Energy said it had reviewed the 10-year lungfish monitoring report and was in discussion with SunWater regarding possible future targeted research and monitoring.

"The department is drafting a recovery plan for the white-throated snapping turtle, which will guide all land and water users as to the measures most effective to better conserve the species,” a spokesman said.