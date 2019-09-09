Man, 19, dies after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

A MAN has tragically died after a horror crash west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to four patients after two cars collided at the intersection of Jondaryan Mount Tyson Rd and Toowoomba Cecil Plains Rd in Mount Tyson, west of Toowoomba, just after 3pm Sunday.

A 19-year-old Pittsworth man, and single occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man who was the driver of the second car, and his two passengers, a 41-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl were taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

