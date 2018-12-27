Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fears leading jockey could be left a quadriplegic

by Ray Thomas
27th Dec 2018 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAR Sydney jockey Tye Angland's outstanding riding career looks over with fears he may be left a quadriplegic after being injured in a shocking Hong Kong race fall last month.

Angland's family released a statement on Thursday through the Australian Jockeys Association which detailed for the first time the extent of the jockey's injuries.

Angland was speared head first into the turf soon after the start of a race at Sha Tin on November 25. The jockey lay motionless on the track but remained conscious.

He was rushed to Hong Kong's Prince of Wales Hospital where he was found he had suffered a fracture and dislocation of the spine as well as a spinal cord injury.

Angland has twice undergone surgery, once in Hong Kong and again at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney where he remains. His spine has been stabilised and realigned.

However, the popular jockey and father of three young children faces a long and difficult road to recovery.

 

Tye Angland was injured in a heavy fall in Hong Kong late last month.
Tye Angland was injured in a heavy fall in Hong Kong late last month.

 

"Tye's doctors advise the long-term prognosis for injuries of this nature are always hard to diagnose in the early stages. However, there remains a likelihood of Tye's outcome being quadriplegic,'' the statement read.

"His wife Erin, and the couple's three children Alexis, Addison and Rylan have been overwhelmed by the support they have received and wish to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to them.

"The family has requested their privacy as they deal with this very difficult situation.''

 

Tye Angland on Trapeze Artist wins the Group 1 All Aged Stakes in April.
Tye Angland on Trapeze Artist wins the Group 1 All Aged Stakes in April.
editors picks horse racing jockey tye angland

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Car rolls on 80-year-old woman

    UPDATE: Car rolls on 80-year-old woman

    Breaking EMERGENCY service are on the scene of two incidents.

    • 27th Dec 2018 3:15 PM
    Grinch didn't steal girls gift from grandma, but someone did

    Grinch didn't steal girls gift from grandma, but someone did

    Crime Pink stripped mountain bike stolen from Bundy girl

    WHAT'S ON: Where to party for New Year's Eve

    WHAT'S ON: Where to party for New Year's Eve

    News Celebrations to ring in the new year

    Council seeks contempt charge as homeowner defies orders

    premium_icon Council seeks contempt charge as homeowner defies orders

    Council News Safety concerns as home left in disrepair

    Local Partners