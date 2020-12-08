Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
News

Fears grow for missing girl

by Emily Cosenza
8th Dec 2020 2:27 PM

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Sydney's south-west two days ago.

Juteza Ariana Nootai was last seen at 5.30am on Sunday at Wiley Park and was wearing black pants with a white and black striped top and white shoes at the time.

Campsie Police officers have launched a desperate search for the teen who is of Pacific Islander-Maori appearance.

Officers say she is about 155-160cm tall with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Miss Nootai or believes they know her whereabouts is asked to contact Campsie Police immediately.

Anyone with information about can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Fears grow for missing girl, 14

juteza ariana nootai missing girl police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        Premium Content The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        News The court has heard shocking details of how an abusive drunken tirade towards his partner escalated

        How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        Premium Content How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        News Bundy didn't see as much rain as southern neighbours

        DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        Premium Content DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        News BRC staff are talking to builders at Bargara housing developments about dust...

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years