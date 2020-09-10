Fears for reporter after on-air incident

An ABC News reporter appeared to suffered a worrying incident while reporting live on-air this morning.

Reporter Michael Rennie was reporting live from outside JBS beef processing plant in Ipswich this morning when he appeared to falter.

ABC host Joe O'Brien took over as Rennie struggled: "OK. We'll leave it there for the moment. Michael Rennie reporting there from Ipswich. We'll just make sure Michael is OK there. Um, so we'll get the cameraman to check on Michael and we'll get our bosses there right away to make sure he's OK," he assured viewers.

One viewer watching live described the incident on social media: "He started talking a bit strangely, like he'd lost his place, then when they crossed back to check he didn't seem able to talk. I think he might have become emotional, which is totally understandable, but I hope it wasn't a medical issue," she wrote.

Those who were watching live took to social media to ask whether Rennie was OK, with one speculating he might be suffering a heart attack, and another saying he was "worried for the poor bugger":

Watching ABC NEWS 24. Is that reporter OK? That didn’t look good. I hope he’s all right. — Eustace Scrubber (@Dragonsvoyage) September 9, 2020

Hope Michael the reporter on @abcnews is ok?@JoeABCNews

🙌❤️ — REGINA SORENSEN (@BBreggie) September 9, 2020

@ABCaustralia @abcnews @JoeABCNews Is that reporter from QLD reporting on the meat plant job losses okay? — Councilscribe (@councilscribe) September 9, 2020

@abcnews Qld reporter on tv just now - is he having a heart attack on live tv ???? Better check on him immediately — Security Guard 16 (@docklandspaully) September 9, 2020

What was up with that @abcnews reporter?

Was he crying? — zharris hates the Libs (@goforgold80s) September 9, 2020

@abcnews, hope your reporter is ok. Fingers crossed. Just saw it and am worried for the poor bugger.



🙏🤞❤ — John Billing (@JohnBilling3199) September 9, 2020

Shortly afterwards, O'Brien addressed the "really concerning" incident.

"Now, just before we move on, that was really concerning seeing our reporter Michael Rennie there having some issues when he was doing that report... I want to assure our viewers that we're chasing that up right away and getting on top of that and making sure that Michael gets the support he needs at this moment," he said.

Later in the news broadcast, O'Brien gave viewers another update on the incident, saying Rennie was "OK".

"Now, I just want to assure our viewers that our reporter Michael Rennie is OK. We were having a chat to him in the last 5 or 10 minutes or so and he wasn't able to continue. Yeah, we were a bit concerned about him, but he is OK. And we look forward to having a chat to him again soon," he said.

Viewers also flooded Rennie's most recent tweet from before the broadcast this morning with supportive comments:

Hoping you’re ok - you’ve been doing a great job! — Jennifer D (@whiterhinoj) September 9, 2020

"Hoping you're OK - you've been doing a great job!" wrote one viewer. "Take care of yourself Michael … you're doing a tough job … I admire you," said another.

News.com.au has contacted the ABC for comment.

Originally published as Fears for reporter after on-air incident