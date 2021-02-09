Fears for missing dad and daughter

Police hold concerns for the welfare of a father and daughter missing in the Wollongong area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Police have started a frantic search for a father and his young daughter who have been missing for a week in the Wollongong area.

Trevor Sarmias, 41, was wearing tradie gear and his daughter, Taylor Sarmias, 8, was wearing her school uniform when they were last seen together at Figtree on February 2.

They have not been seen or heard from since and police hold concerns for their welfare.

Trevor Sarmias, 41. Picture: NSW Police

The pair were reported missing on Monday, and police have launched an investigation into their whereabouts.

Mr Sarmias has not contacted family or friends, while Taylor has not attended school since they were last seen. The pair are known to frequent the Wollongong area.

Police have described Mr Sarmias as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with a medium build, short blonde hair and an unshaven face.

On the day he was last seen, Mr Sarmias was wearing work boots, cargo shorts and a yellow high-visibility (tradie) shirt.

Police have described Taylor as also being of caucasian appearance, about 140-150cm tall with a thin build, blonde shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform with a red skirt and white polo shirt.

Anyone who has seen the pair, or has information about their whereabouts, is urged to call Wollongong police station on (02) 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

