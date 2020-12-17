Menu
Fears for man after as river breaks in Southern Downs

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Dec 2020 5:02 AM
A rescue operation is underway after a man and his vehicle were reportedly washed away in flash flooding in the Southern Downs region on Wednesday night.

A large amount of water reportedly moved through the Condamine River Rd area in Killarney, about 180km south-west of Brisbane, after the banks of the Condamine River reportedly broke.

Emergency services were called out after reports that a local man and his vehicle were missing on a property after a large amount of water rushed in the area about 8.30pm.

The man's vehicle was located about 11.30pm Wednesday but the man remains missing.

Storm clouds over the Killarney area where a search was underway late on Wednesday night after it was feared a man was washed away in a flash flood.
Four swift water rescue technicians are searching for the man and were set to continue their efforts overnight if he was not located, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

133mm of rain was recorded in about three hours tonight in the region at The Head, BOM forecaster Peter Markworth said.

"There was heavy rainfall and a severe thunderstorm warning out for the region," Mr Markworth said.

The man was reportedly out tending to animals.

Police are also on scene.

editors picks flash flood southern downs weather

