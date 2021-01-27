Fears for Frankie: Locals search for slain couple’s dog

A community devastated by the deaths of a couple killed in an alleged hit and run has been scouring streets and bushland looking for the couple's missing dog Frankie.

A 37-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, who was believed to have been six months pregnant, had been out walking their dog in Alexandra Hills when they were hit and killed by a Toyota LandCruiser.

Queensland Police will allege a 17-year-old Waterford West man was driving the stolen 4WD which smashed into a truck and rolled, hitting the couple at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane roads about 5.30pm yesterday.

The teenager will face Brisbane Children's Court this morning after he was charged with two counts of murder, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle (adversely affected by an intoxicating substance), two counts of burglary and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Frankie had still not been found on Wednesday morning.



The couple's dog Frankie survived but hasn't been seen since.

Redland City councillor Rowan McKenzie said this morning that residents had been out looking for the missing dog.

"The community is obviously devastated by what happened yesterday afternoon and is trying to find a slither of good," Cr McKenzie said this morning.

"Many residents have been out looking last night and early this morning for Frankie."

Many locals also posted to community Facebook pages to urge others to join in the search for the dog which requires medication for a condition and was feared injured.

One man said he spent three hours out in the bush with a thermal scope looking for Frankie until 2am, while others said they had searched streets and cars into the early hours.

Two pedestrians were killed in the horror crash yesterday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner



Officer in Charge of Capalaba station senior sergeant Dave Candale said this morning that he hoped Frankie would be found soon.

"I'm very much aware that the community in the area has been keeping an eye out," snr sgt Candale said.

"I'm hopeful that Frankie will be located sooner rather than later.

"It's an absolute tragedy to lose these people on our roads."

Footage emerged showing the 4WD was involved in an earlier road rage incident. Picture: Facebook



Shocking footage emerged online yesterday, showing the same car driving erratically and crashing into another vehicle at the same intersection just 20 minutes before the pedestrians were killed.

Anyone who finds Frankie is urged to take her to a local vet or contact Capalaba police on 07 3433 3333.

Originally published as Fears for Frankie: Locals search for slain couple's dog