Fears best mate will die prompts $5000 reward

A NOBBY hay contractor is racing against time to find his lost dog before the Toowoomba Regional Council starts its baiting program.

Darryl Metzroth is desperate to find his best mate Jimmy and posted a $5000 reward to speed the process up.

"I offered the money because that is what he means to me," he said.

"I just want him back.

"The council has started it baiting program."

Darryl and Jimmy have been inseparable since the pup was born eight years ago.

"I nursed him for his first six weeks, because he could not keep up with me," he said.

"I carried him everywhere I went - like a baby.

"It was four years before we spent a day apart."

Jimmy ran away from his Gillam Rd home at Nobby on October 29, while Mr Metzroth was cutting hay in Victoria.

Jimmy was seen in Pittsworth about two days later but was missing his collar.

Darryl said Jimmy was known to wander to the neighbours' properties from time to time but it was rare that we would be gone more than a few hours.

Jimmy's microchipped so if taken to the vet or the council pound Mr Metzroth will be notified.

"He could be anywhere," Mr Metzroth said.

"He is likeable, he is a good looking dog but if he had the opportunity he would keep travelling just to find me."

If you see Jimmy phone Mr Metzroth on 0427 233 037.