Fears as Kepnock hoons out of control

Mikayla Haupt
| 10th Mar 2017 5:45 PM
HOON OFF: Hoons are a real concern to residents all over the Bundaberg region.
HOON OFF: Hoons are a real concern to residents all over the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN180413BUL1

A KEPNOCK woman who heard recent burn-outs at Bundaberg East State School says her house is "in the line of fire every time an idiot speeds around my corner”.

Debbie Orreal said every day and night she experienced hoons ripping around the corner and down her street.

"When they fly around my corner there's dirt and grass they hit which makes them slide and one day a car will end up in my yard - or worse - hitting my bedroom wall,” Ms Orreal said.

"We pay rates higher than most places and all council said to me was if I want bitumen I have to pay for it.

"It's like when a car left the road and hit my neighbour's fence a few years ago, it was really worrying that a car is speeding and ends up on a footpath and through a fence - these people don't consider how this affects people and the cost of repairs and the thought that they could have killed someone.”

Ms Orreal said the hooning was "10 times worse” with cars using her street from the five-ways shop area, from FE Walker St area and back again.

"My kids were never allowed in the front yard ever,” she said.

"I've even planted a tree on the corner of my yard so cars can hit that first before my house, and on real bad nights over the years I sleep in the back room, because it's not a natter of if... it's a matter of when.”

Ms Orreal said there had already been a major crash near her house when a driver crashed into trees.

"My daughter held the young girl driver's hand until help arrived - she should never of had to see that - there was blood everywhere and we thought she was deceased at first,” she said.

But it's not just speeding that is an issue, Ms Orreal said their loud music, exhausts and tooting horns were also a rude awakening at all hours of the night.

Ms Orreal said some of the hoons passing through the busy section of town were regulars.

Several reports have been made to the police on her behalf, but Ms Orreal said unless police see it, there's not much they can do - and unless hoons experience the damage a speeding car is capable of, they'll never understand.

