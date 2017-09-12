28°
Fearful of One Nation, Palaszczuk is now all about the jobs

by Anthony Templeton, Sarah Vogler

LABOR is targeting blue collar workers and focusing its messaging on job security in a bid to win back disaffected voters who are moving to One Nation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday took Labor's re-election pitch to its base to try and counter Pauline Hanson, amid increasing speculation of an early election.

Surrounded by dozens of Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union members wearing high-vis and hard hats, Ms Palaszczuk spruiked the importance of maintaining jobs in regional centres such as Maryborough.

In a pitch to protect both the workers' jobs and her own, Ms Palaszczuk went to a regional rail workshop to announce a $62 million package to upgrade long-distance trains.

