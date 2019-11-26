Fear Bundy rent will jump $50 a week

BUNDABERG tenants could need to scrounge together an extra $2500 a year, or $50 a week for rent, in the next two years if rental reforms go ahead.

Head of research at Propertology, Simon Pressley said he expected property owners to sell, impacting Bundaberg’s already low vacancy rates, currently sitting at one per cent.

“Existing pressure will be intensified by the legislation and people who own investment properties in Bundaberg will leave the market,” Mr Pressley said.

“Even if this legislation is not passed rent will continue to increase in Bundaberg and what the legislation will do is take supply out of the market when there needs to be more going into the market.”

The State Government’s proposals include making it harder for property owners to deny tenants from having pets but including a pet bond and allowing tenants to make minor modifications for security, disability or health and safety reasons.

Mr Pressley said the reforms could have a negative effect on both the tenants and the landlords.

“Tenants might think I like the sound of that but on the other hand would they like having to find an extra $2500 a year in rent which is directly related to the reforms,” he said.

“While the landlord is thinking I worked very hard to get my deposit and now the legislation is saying what you can and can’t do with your own property.

“Landlords will look at the reforms and decide to sell and when the property market hasn’t been good for 10 years and is hanging by the bare-bones this is the icing on the cake.”

Mr Pressley said the legislation was a negative change that would affect everyone.

“95 per cent of tenants and 95 per cent of landlords are good human beings who respect each other and conduct well but what we are talking about a piece of legislation that affects 100% of landlords and tenants,” he said.

“There’s absolutely no winner, in legislation there is always some people that benefit and some people don’t but there are no benefits to anybody.”

As a landlord himself, Mr Pressley said he had always considered pets and would encourage everyone to do so but not through forced legislation.

“I agree with the pet owner that we should keep an open mind about pets, but there is a difference between a small well-trained dog and a rottweiler who rips up floorboards,” he said.

“What I think is needed is education, not legislation, a discussion between tenants and landlords and education that pets are a part of the family and not all pets are bad,” he said.