Facebook has admitted to its second serious data breach but has declined to say who is behind the hacking of 50 million accounts. Picture: Joel Saget/AFP
Technology

Facebook refuses to identify hackers

by Staff writers and wires
13th Oct 2018 4:12 AM

FACEBOOK won't say who's behind the latest security breach, the worst hack ever that has exposed serious flaws in the platform.

Facebook says the FBI is investigating the second major security breach of its service, but the company says authorities asked it not to discuss who may be behind the attack.

That suggests Facebook may know or suspect who's behind the breach.

When Facebook disclosed the breach two weeks ago, company officials said they didn't know who was behind the attacks or where they might be based.

Facebook is disclosing for the first time that hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the breach.

The exact number hadn't been known before. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts could have been affected, but Facebook didn't know if they had been misused.

 

A breach affecting 50 million Facebook accounts is under investigation, with facebook not revealing who might be behind the hack. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
Facebook says third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram are unaffected.

The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from those 29 million accounts.

For 14 million of those accounts, hackers got even more data, such as place of birth, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or the 15 most recent searches.

One million accounts were affected but hackers didn't gain information. The social media service plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.

