Social media posts before sick murder-suicide

The South Australian man who jumped off a dam with his baby daughter in a murder-suicide stopped posting updates about the girl on social media five months before committing the horrific crime.

Henry David Shepherdson's most recent Facebook post was on November 18, 2020.

He shared a video of his daughter, Kobi Anastasia Isobel Shepherdson, looking happy in her baby seat sitting under cover in a backyard.

"My little girl," he wrote, with love heart eye emojis. "My heart is so full."

In the clip, Shepherdson says in a baby voice, "Yeah I know, I was thinking the same thing myself," as Kobi smiles and rocks in her seat.

He does not say anything else during the nearly four-minute video.

Kobi was named after NBA star Kobe Bryant.

An earlier post on October 27 featured a photo of the girl at 15 weeks old with love heart emojis and hashtags referencing her apparent namesake, deceased NBA player Kobe Bryant.

He posted a similar update of Kobi at 10 weeks old.

On July 23 he shared a photo of the sleeping baby with the caption, "QUESTION: Is it bad if I list my occupation as 'Jedi Knight' on my daughter's birth certificate? I mean that's what I put on my sensis (sic) forms, gotta be consistent yeah?"

Prior to the birth of his daughter Shepherdson mainly posted about basketball.

But on September 3, 2019, he shared an image format text post that read, "National CHILD PROTECTION Week."

Kobi Shepherdson in July 2020.

He reportedly had a history of domestic violence.

Furious members of the public flooded the dead man's Facebook page with abusive comments on Thursday.

"And yet he murdered his own child," one commented under the September 3 post.

Another wrote, "You didn't protect your own child you killed her. Scum of the earth."

Many posted messages of condolence for the young girl under the most recent video.

One person pleaded for others to stop posting about the father.

"Please everyone, no matter your thoughts towards Henry please keep your posts positive for Kobi's family," one person wrote.

"This is a video they will cherish and don't need it tarnished with bitterness. You've gotta stop, he can't read this. His poor family and friends will be beside themselves with grief and guilt. My thoughts are with everyone concerned and especially Kobi's mum. May you find strength and have an amazing support system. Blessed be."

SA Police were called to the Whispering Wall in Williamstown at 4.30pm on Wednesday, after witnesses reported seeing a man with an infant in a child carrier "jump off the wall".

When emergency services arrived they found a deceased man and the unresponsive child, who died despite the efforts of the public and paramedics.

While a formal identification has yet to be completed, police said the man was believed to be 38-year-old Henry Shepherdson and his daughter Kobi.

Early investigations have revealed a history of domestic violence between Mr Shepherdson and Kobi's mother.

"No one else is being sought over the deaths," SA Police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

SA Police said they are supporting those impacted by this incident.

The Whispering Wall, in the southern Barossa Valley, is a 36 metre-high retaining wall for the Barossa Reservoir that attracts visitors for its unique acoustic effects.

According to the Barossa Australia website, "words whispered on one side can be clearly heard on the other, more than 100 metres away."

SA Water closed the dam to tourists on Thursday, while local Schubert MP Stephan Knoll described the incident as "awful".

