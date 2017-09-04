Faulty printer causes office to go up in smoke

LUCKY: The Lakeview Dr residents were lucky that there roller door had stopped working, as opening it would have fed the blaze oxygen.

A NORTH Bundy family has experienced a stroke of luck after an electrical fault caused a fire today.

Firefighters believe an electrical fault in a printer started the fire about 2pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the office was completely destroyed and the rest of the house sustained smoke damage.

"The owners were out at the time and could smell smoke when they got home,” he said.

"They couldn't actually get into the house because the electricity was out to the roller door.

"He's very lucky he couldn't get the door open.”

The spokesman said had the Lakeview Dr residents been able to open the door, the fire may not have been confined to the office due to an increase in oxygen the open door would have created.

Two crews attended the home, although only one was needed to extinguish the fire.

The spokesman said the fire was different to any he'd been to before.