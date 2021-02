Ergon Energy crews are currently working to restore power to more than 1000 people impacted by an outage near the region’s coast.

According to the company 1,852 customers are affected.

“The loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs,” the site reads.

“Fault finding is in progress.”

The suburbs impacted include: Bargara, Bundaberg, Innes Park, Qunaba, Windermere.

MORE STORIES