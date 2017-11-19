Fatigue a factor in mum's crash

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

FATIGUE was blamed for a crash in which a sleepy Bundaberg mum crossed into oncoming traffic while on her way home.

However, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how the smash would likely have had worse consequences only for the quick reaction by the other driver in swerving to avoid colliding head-on.

"It just shouldn't have happened,” said 27-year-old driver Sonia Anderson, who pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She told police she did not recall drifting across the lane, just looking up and seeing the bull-bar of the Nissan wagon prior to impact.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Tina Bland said the serious traffic collision happened on Goodwood Road at 11am Sunday, July 9 near Redridge.

Anderson had been on her way home from the Sunshine Coast and driving east in a Mazda sedan when it crossed the centre-divide.

Snr Const Bland said the driver of an approaching Nissan wagon took evasive action that prevented it being a head-on crash.

Anderson afterwards told police she recalls feeling tired earlier that morning at Tiaro.

Both drivers required attention from ambulance officers at the scene and the damaged vehicles had to be towed.

Defence lawyer, Mat Maloy said Anderson was the mother of two boys.

"In hindsight (she says) she may have fallen asleep. She accepts that she was tired from Tiaro but did not think she was too tired,” he said.

Mr Maloy said Anderson had one son travelling in the Mazda who was car sick, which was her motive to get home.

"And this had rammed home to her how serious it could have been and accepts it was only good luck no one was seriously injured, the mother saying it just shouldn't have happened,” he said.

"Fatigue is one of the fatal five Ms Anderson. It can have fatal consequences,” magistrate Belinda Merrin told her.

"It was fortunate for you the driver of the four-wheel drive took evasive action to avoid a head-on.”

Ms Merrin disqualified her for six months and ordered her to complete 50 hours of unpaid community service work. No conviction was recorded.