A father furious at his daughter for coming home with a hickey on her neck has been sentenced for common assault after a violent melee erupted involving the pair, the man's wife and even the family dog.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard the father of three went to "clip (his daughter) under the ear" but struck her in the face instead, hitting her eyebrow.

Prosecutors said the blow angered the teenage girl's mother who then stepped in.

"(Then) the dog got involved," the prosecutor said.

"It's turned into a melee."

The court heard the dog joined the fray and bit the man on the leg.

The man - who recently moved to the Gold Coast from Moreton Bay - claimed he retaliated by kicking the dog but his foot bounced back and struck his partner in the face.

While the man's defence started to claim the act of violence was out of character for the father, with the only similar offences dating back to 2004 and 2005, however Magistrate Peter Hasted was quick to point out he had also been convicted of common assault in 2016.

"Domestic violence is serious and you will go to jail for breaching DV orders," the magistrate said.

"You don't go and give people clips under the ear."

The man pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in a domestic violence context for kicking his wife in the face and was sentenced to 18 months' probation, however Mr Hasted pointed out a jail term was in range.

"If it happens again, the period of custody will be lengthy."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



Originally published as Father's violent rage at teenage daughter's hickey