Father’s tragic loss provokes school zone outrage

SLOW DOWN: Monto resident George Wanders is campaigning to upgrade the school zones in his town. Picture: Sam Turner.

A PERSONAL tragedy has motivated one Monto resident to campaign for the upgrade of unsafe school zones in his area.

Some years ago, George Wanders’ daughter was tragically killed in a car accident near Toowoomba.

She was only three years old.

“Believe you me, it tore the guts out of me,” Mr Wanders said.

“She was my last child, and was a delightful child.”

Mr Wanders first contacted North Burnett Regional Council in September 2018 in a bid to stem the “ludicrous” speeding around Monto State School and St Therese’s Catholic Primary School.

Rayleigh St in Monto, outside St Therese's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Sam Turner.

“People around our schools are not obeying the 40km/h zone sign,” Mr Wanders said.

“It’s dangerous for the children, and it needs to be desperately upgraded.”

This issue is of close significance to Mr Wanders, as he knows the pain of a child getting hurt in a motor vehicle accident.

He only recently received an acknowledgment in September of this year, with him having the firm belief action needs to be taken now.

The streets of major concern to Mr Wanders is Leichardt St near Monto State School and Rayleigh St at St Therese’s Catholic Primary School.

“Leichardt is the most volatile street in our town, and especially when cars come off that bridge into Rayleigh.”

Mr Wanders is proposing similar speed precautions to that of Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Calliope, with regular police patrols and speed cameras.

“You can go to any area like Gladstone or Bundaberg, and all the school zones have big red paint on the ground, and flashing light signs to warn drivers.

“If something isn’t done soon, one of those children is going to rush out onto the street after school and get knocked over by one of these drivers.”

North Burnett Regional Council have been contacted for comment.