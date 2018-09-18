Father's rage over 'pornographic' text

NO BAIL: Gage Kelly saw red when his 10-year-old daughter received a text message from a farm worker.

A BARGARA father appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday after allegedly attacking a person who had sent pornographic material to his 10-year-old daughter.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess alleged Gage Benjamin Kelly attended a farm to confront a worker about the text message he thought had been sent to his young daughter.

"The way he's reacted, a number of people have been injured from that,” Sgt Burgess said.

"There were a number of witnesses to that, including a 64-year-old woman, Your Honour, who was just at her work going about her daily chores (and) received bruising to her face.”

Kelly appeared to show cause for his actions, and lodged a bail application via duty lawyer Lavonda Maloy. He denied further allegations.

"He accepts that he went to the premises as a result of a pornographic message, which he thought was received by his 10-year-old daughter, and he accepts that he went to the premises to speak to the sender of that,” Ms Maloy said.

"Now he instructs that he is willing to provide defences to those charges, and he then instructs that he denies the other charges that were brought out as a result of that incident following on.”

Sgt Burgess alleged that Kelly, following the assault at the farm, "evaded police and failed to stop the motor vehicle when they tried to intercept him”.

"He rode away on the bike, crashed the bike, and then ran from police and hid from police in the cane fields for a period of time until he knew it was safe to leave,” Sgt Burgess said.

"He is at risk of re-offending, and even though it's not in his history, he is at risk of failing to appear.”

Kelly was escorted from the courtroom after mouthing "bulls---” about the string of other charges to a woman in the court room.

Bail was denied and Kelly will be remanded in custody, with his matter adjourned until November.