Human face of our alarming truck toll

Husband and father-of two Ryan Goff’s death has added to an already horror road toll.

THE number of Queenslanders killed in crashes involving heavy vehicles has almost doubled since last year, and devoted Brisbane father Ryan Goff is the latest human face of this horror road toll.

Mr Goff was super excited when he left work early on a Friday afternoon and hopped on his bike to pick up his kids from school.

Tragically, he never made it to the school gates.

As his precious kids were left waiting and waiting for their dad who never came, Mr Goff's broken body was caught under an eight-wheeler heavy truck on the Albion overpass.

Mr Goff was an Australian representative athlete and was still involved in Masters athletics.

He knew the spot where he died like the back of his hand as he had run the road a thousand times while training with the Mayne Harriers.

His wife Connie, 10-year-old daughter Zara and eight-year-old Iggy's lives have been ripped apart.

There have been 40 fatalities so far in 2018 involving heavy vehicles, while there were 27 in the same time period last year.

There has been a 35 per cent increase over the last five years.

The shock crash has seen Bicycle Queensland step up calls for State Government action to amend heavy vehicle laws.

Ryan Goff, pictured with wife Connie, was a devoted husband and father.

Flowers left at the scene of his death at the Albion overpass

Bicycle Queensland chief executive Anne Savage said: "Ryan had years of experience as a road cyclist - his death was a direct consequence of deadly infrastructure design and a truck that was poorly equipped to prevent him from being killed.

"The road had no bike lane, no bicycle safety box, a hard kerb and a 90-degree corner.

"The truck was a flat-bed semi-trailer with no side underrun protection, limited side and peripheral vision, and no warning technology to mitigate blind-spot risks.

"He simply didn't stand a chance."

Bicycle Queensland's recommendations include the creation of a Road Safety and Healthy Travel Commission, increased funding to enable audited compliance on a statewide level with the state's cycling infrastructure policy.

Ryan Goff died just days before his 37th birthday. Picture: Facebook

It also recommends improved truck safety measures such as side underrun protection skirts and bicycle safety boxes.

The last person to speak to Mr Goff at work on that tragic Friday last month was Greg Hallam, his boss, great friend and athletics coach.

"He died just two weeks short of his 37th birthday," Mr Hallam said.

"Ryan was a supreme athlete and all-round good man.

"He left work that Friday happy and full of life.

"His last words were, 'I will bring the kids with me to training on Sunday.' "