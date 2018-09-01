Father's day: Bob looks back at dad's life

FATHERS DAY: Bob Ubell at Pioneer Lodge Aged Care Facility in Bundaberg. Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt visited Bundabergs aged care facilities delivering over 200 gifts to Bundys older gentleman.

FATHERS DAY: Bob Ubell at Pioneer Lodge Aged Care Facility in Bundaberg. Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt visited Bundabergs aged care facilities delivering over 200 gifts to Bundys older gentleman. Mike Knott BUN310818FATHERS4

IN TRIBUTE of Father's Day tomorrow, Bob Ubell yesterday shared memories of his father and how proud he is of his own children.

He spoke with Member for Bundaberg David Batt at a morning tea.

During the past three days, Mr Batt visited the eight retirement villages across Bundaberg, delivering pens and fudge to elderly gentlemen as Father's Day gifts.

Mr Ubell from Blue Care Bundaberg Pioneer Aged Care Facility sat down to a coffee and a slice of cake while he reminisced about his childhood and told his father's story to the NewsMail.

He said Banjo Paterson's poems were an important part of his childhood.

His dad travelled from Botany Bay up to Queensland by foot and had visited many of the areas mentioned in the poems.

"There was only one way to get here in those days, he walked, but on the way he worked on the rail road because the rail road was new,” Mr Ubell said.

"When he got to a little place called Nanango, some way or another, they made him mayor.”

He said his father sat down with another building family named the Scotts and together they made plans to move to Bundaberg.

"He said 'Now first we've got to have a prison to hold anybody who breaks the law' and they already had a big Irishman there who acted as the police official.

"When they got that straightened out Pop said 'Now we've got to have a hospital for the sick people, there will be people sick and there will be babies coming so we've got to make this hospital first' so they made the hospital and got all that straightened out,” Mr Ubell said.

He spoke of how proud he was of his two sons, boys he'd adopted and supported so they could go to university.

"They did well, they all got good university passes and they've ended up landing in good jobs,” he said.

Now one works in the technology industry and the other is a locksmith.

Mr Batt said he wanted to wish Bundaberg's senior men a happy Father's Day and thank them for everything they'd contributed to the community and the country.

"Bundaberg wouldn't be what it is without the mums and the dads that have grown up and done so much for the community over many years.

"And many of them don't have family members left here so to just say thank you, go say hello and leave them a little treat, you just see some smiles on their faces and some tears as well,” Mr Batt said.

He delivered pens and specially made fudge from Jake's Candy, and helped hand out coffee while he had a chat to the seniors.

"It's just the thought really, to say thank you to them,” he said.

"We did the same thing for Mother's Day with flowers and it was fantastic to see what a great influence it was on their lives so we came back to make sure the dads didn't miss out as well,” he said.

The residents of the Pioneer Aged Care Facility seemed to really enjoy the visit.