Father's anguish as driver in Jade Dixson fatal acquitted

MARK Dixson feels his daughter Jade's life was worth nothing to a justice system that will not punish the driver over the fatal crash.

The 17-year-old, who can not be named because of his age, was acquitted in Maroochydore Children's Court on Tuesday during a hearing of his charge of driving without due care and attention.

His charge arose from a single-vehicle crash on Dulong Rd at Dulong about 11.30pm on March 27.

Jade, 17, died and the driver was seriously injured.

"I suppose I'm surprised," Mr Dixson said.

"Surprised that my daughter's life is worth nothing, in a nutshell.

He said he was angry the driver had fought the charge and said he had not shown any remorse or apologised for the crash.

But his overall disappointment was with the judicial system.

"When we heard he was charged with driving without due care and attention we had a bit of a gut feeling he would get off."

"I just think the justice system has let us down."

"Does he get his licence back after losing control?"

Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen. Contributed/Facebook

Mr Dixson said the outcome had steeled his determination to continue pushing for mandatory driver education courses for people trying to get their provisional licence.

His family has set up not-for-profit organisation Jade's Legacy to that end.

"It emphasises even more that the government and judicial systems are totally behind the eight-ball."

The driver's family declined to comment.

Police prosecution offered no comment other than to say it was considering its options.