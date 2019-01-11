Father-to-be's hospital dash ends with a son and $600 fine

NEW DAD: Marc Ryan Chisholm faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court for driving his pregnant partner to hospital while disqualified.

WHEN Marc Ryan Chisholm's partner went into labour in October, he did what any loving father-to-be would: he drove her to Bundaberg Hospital.

There was just one problem with his actions that day.

He didn't hold a license.

Yesterday, Chisholm faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court for driving while disqualified.

He argued he had driven that day in order to take his step-kids to their father's house, only later revealing he had first driven his pregnant partner to hospital.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said on October 31 Chisholm (pictured) had been intercepted by police along Watkin St in his Mitsubishi Pajero, not holding a license because he was disqualified from driving.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring rebutted, saying if Chisholm had time to take his partner to hospital and then drop the kids off, "rather than call an ambulance it's arguable that it's not an emergency”.

"You could have extended the matter for 'extraordinary emergency', are you pleading not guilty?”

Chisholm said despite knowing he had a disqualified license, he felt he "had to drive”.

"I have a letter from a JP that my first born son was being born and I had to drive,” Chisholm said.

"I am guilty because I was driving. (But) my partner went into labour and I had to get the step-kids to their father's place.”

Mr Lavaring said it could be seen that the "emergency” would have ended right after Chisholm had dropped his partner off at hospital.

"They all live around Bundaberg? It's not really an emergency is it?”

Chisholm was convicted and fined $600.

Mr Lavaring disqualified him from driving for two years on top of his previous disqualification.