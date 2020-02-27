Father-to-be dies in allergy shock

The pregnant widow of a man who suffered a fatal allergic reaction on a night out has been flooded with support ahead of the birth of their daughter.

Alexander Hall, 37, and wife Cassandra, 33, were out for dinner on February 7 at a Ballarat restaurant when tragedy struck, the Herald Sun reports.

Alex, whose only known allergy was to brazil nuts, had no idea he was allergic to barramundi - he had eaten the fish several years earlier with only a slight tingling on the lips.

The business development manager stopped breathing shortly after the couple shared a seafood basket. Despite the best efforts of a group of off-duty nurses, Alex had to be placed in an induced coma and later died in hospital.

"We had gotten through the whole meal and then Alex had commented on how much he liked the fish,'' Ms Hall told the Herald Sun.

Their daughter Isabelle is due in May. Picture: GoFundMe

"He said he hadn't had that type of fish in quite a few years. Then it was very sudden. Within the space of a couple of minutes he was obviously feeling uncomfortable. He started sweating and I asked him if he was feeling OK. He was just saying that he couldn't breathe. He started to go blue."

She said the couple were just starting their lives together. Alex was excited to be a father. They recently bought a block of land in Ballan, 80km northwest of Melbourne, to build their family home.

"He just had the biggest heart - so full of love and so kind and compassionate,'' Ms Hall said. "I will love him every moment of every day for the rest of my life."

Their daughter, Isabelle, is due to be born in May. "I guess I'm just hoping that when she's born I look into her eyes and the love that fills me is enough to sustain me,'' she said. "She will know him."

One small silver lining from the tragedy is that Alex was an organ donor, and many of his organs were able to be used - including his heart, which saved the life of a young child.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family has raised more than $20,000.

"Alex will live on in his (soon to be) daughter Isabelle and in the many lives that he was able to save through his final wish," organiser Theany Walker wrote.