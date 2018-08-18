Menu
Crime

Father, son fail in bid for bail after taser incident

Ross Irby
by
18th Aug 2018 12:03 AM
AN IPSWICH father and son accused of being involved in an argument in which a man was zapped with a taser have been refused bail.

Former police liaison officer and Anglicare youth worker Stephen James Currie, 53, and his son Brandon Shane Currie, 18, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court this week facing a series of charges.

Both men are charged with two counts of committing assaults at Knight St, Redbank Plains on Monday, August 13. They also face two charges each of threatening violence/armed with firearms/at night.

Brandon Currie is separately charged with three drug offences on August 14.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said the allegations involved guns being produced and a man being shocked in the chest with a taser.

Sgt Laing said no guns or tasers had been found. But cartridges for a taser were found at the home of Stephen Currie.

The Curries, from Bellbird Park, strongly deny the allegation that firearms were used.

During their unsuccessful bail applications, defence lawyer Jason Voight said the allegations against Brandon seemed to mostly involve him being a party to the incident.

One person alleged that he retrieved a firearm and pointed it - an allegation he denies.

Mr Voight sought bail, saying it would be many months before the contested matters would go before the District Court. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she noted Brandon's significant history of violence, and that he had been on probation for a robbery offence in 2017.

Lawyer Allana Davie said Stephen Currie had been an Anglicare youth worker and former police liaison officer for 10 years. The men were refused bail on the grounds of public safety and potential intimidation of witnesses.

Their matters will be mentioned in September.

