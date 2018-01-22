Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Father of two says he doesn't do meth

ADMISSION: A man has told a judge he smokes 'weed'.
ADMISSION: A man has told a judge he smokes 'weed'. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT1
Jim Alouat
by

"I DON'T do meth, I smoke weed,” Trevor Leslie Walters boldly stated to Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

The father of two was stopped by police along Mulgrave St, Gin Gin on November 24.

Walters admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana but was later found to have methylam- phetamine in his saliva.

Walters told Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week he was not happy with the drug test and said he had "shared cones with other people”.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $400 and lost his licence for one month.

Topics:  buncourt driving drugs

Bundaberg News Mail
Multi-million dollar solar farm construction to begin

Multi-million dollar solar farm construction to begin

CONSTRUCTION is set to start on a multi-million dollar solar farm near Childers, with the project expected to be up and running within nine months.

Interest in visiting Bundaberg is up 85%

BUNDY'S BEST: Bundaberg Rum Distillery is among the Bundaberg entrants in the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Rum City was nudged out of top position by Mackay.

John's choice was lose weight or die early

BEFORE AND AFTER: John Hay has been shedding the kilos with daily gym sessions.

Without surgery, Mr Hays's days were numbered.

50% off: Massive sale as swimwear store prepares for closure

SWIMWEAR STATION: Beach Buddys owner Debbie Budd will close her swimwear store at Agnes Water in April after 20 years.

Up until the closure the store will offer a 50% off sale.

Local Partners