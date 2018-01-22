Father of two says he doesn't do meth

"I DON'T do meth, I smoke weed,” Trevor Leslie Walters boldly stated to Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

The father of two was stopped by police along Mulgrave St, Gin Gin on November 24.

Walters admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana but was later found to have methylam- phetamine in his saliva.

Walters told Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week he was not happy with the drug test and said he had "shared cones with other people”.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $400 and lost his licence for one month.