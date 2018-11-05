Father-of-three, cycling safety advocate killed in crash

Cam Frewer has created a facebook page to educate drivers about cyclists on the roads and he has received death threats for his efforts.

Cam Frewer has created a facebook page to educate drivers about cyclists on the roads and he has received death threats for his efforts. John McCutcheon

A FATHER-of-three and a devoted advocate for cyclist safety has been tragically killed while cycling on the Sunshine Coast.

Cameron Frewer, of Little Mountain, died when struck by a utility while he was cycling on Caloundra Road early this morning.

Mr Frewer, who has left behind his wife, Catherine, and three young children, earlier this year helped launch the campaign Drive safe, Pass wide, as a result of numerous close calls with vehicles while cycling.

He had told the Sunshine Coast Daily that since moving to Caloundra from Victoria a year ago, his fears of riding on the road had spiralled.

"It's the 10 per cent (of drivers) that come within half the distance of you. When you have a car going at a fair tilt come within 50cm of you, it is scary," he told the Daily in September.

Cameron Frewer is being lovingly remembered by the cycling community for his work in cyclist safety.

Close friend Dave Sharp had known Mr Frewer for 10 years, and worked closely with him to promote cycling safety.

"As soon as I saw the news story from the Sunshine Coast this morning, the first thing I did was check his page, Drive Safe Pass Wide," he said.

"I just had a feeling.

"And then I got the phone call."

Drive safe pass wide: One of the last videos shared by Drive safe pass wide campaign to increase driver and cyclist safety education.

Mr Frewer's Facebook Page, Drive Safe, Pass Wide, is a platform to share educational material and videos of his near misses on Coast roads.

He never claimed all cyclists were blameless, he just wanted the roads to be as safe as possible.