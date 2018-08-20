Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friends of Dylan Hesketh said the incident was out of character.
Friends of Dylan Hesketh said the incident was out of character.
Offbeat

Father charged for shooting friend in buttock

by Tricia Hamilton
20th Aug 2018 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER of three is accused of shooting his friend in the buttock in the state's west over the weekend.

Dylan Hesketh was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless wounding in company and fire firearm in manner likely to injure a person or property after a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right buttock.

Dylan Hesketh from Griffith is accused of shooting his friend in the butt at Darlington Point over the weekend.
Dylan Hesketh from Griffith is accused of shooting his friend in the butt at Darlington Point over the weekend.

About 9.35pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to a Kook Street address in Darlington Point following reports of a man being shot.

The 35-year-old man, believed to be a friend of Hesketh, was treated at the scene and taken to Griffith Hospital in a stable condition where he remains.

Police attended a house in Griffith last night at 5pm where Hesketh was arrested and taken into custody.

Hesketh's Facebook profile shows photos of the father with his three sons and friends describe him has 'doesn't have a bad bone in his body'.

One friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they believed the incident was the result of an accident and were shocked to hear of the incident over the weekend.

Hesketh was refused bail to appear before Hay Local Court today.

buttocks charges qps shooting

Top Stories

    Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

    premium_icon Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

    Politics FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has returned to Bundaberg, more than a month after she was seriously injured in collision with a cane train.

    6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

    premium_icon 6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

    Crime Michelle Antonia Plath appears in Bundy court

    Bundaberg artist helps enhance healthcare

    premium_icon Bundaberg artist helps enhance healthcare

    News Nicole Wone is of the Gooreng Gooreng and Wadjanburr Yidiny people

    Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    premium_icon Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    Crime The expectant mother found an ice pipe, drugs in a backpack and food

    Local Partners