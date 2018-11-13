‘I’ve watched both my children die’: Macris dad

Stelios Macris said he was “watched both my children die in front of me”. Picture: Adam Yip

Stelios Macris said he was “watched both my children die in front of me”. Picture: Adam Yip

The father of slain gangster John Macris broke down as he told of his pain at burying his son in a grave beside his daughter, sobbing: "I've watched both my children die in front of me."

Steeling himself, Stelios Macris, 82, a former musician, told News Corp Australia from his whitewashed mansion in Sydney's Lower North Shore: "I'm so upset, I saw my son die in front of me.

"Do you know what it's like to have to bury your own blood? I've lost two children now, two. I watched them both die."

One-time archrival of the Ibrahim family, Marcis, 46, was laid to rest in a secret ceremony on Saturday at Rookwood Cemetery in Sydney's west next to his sister Vicki who died of leukaemia more than 30 years ago.

Today, relatives, many bearing flowers, visited the family home in Mosman to pay their respects.

John Macris’ wife Viktoria Karida at the Mosman home of her in-laws. Picture: Adam Yip

Macris' brother Alex and his new girlfriend spent the morning with his parents.

His widow, Ukrainian-born reality-TV star and former Playboy playmate, Viktoria Karida, said she was too upset to speak and spent the morning at the house with the couple's young children, Alexandra and Achilles.

Dressed in black and holding her son Achilles' hand, she visited the gravesite in a car driven by Macris' mother.

Friends say she now fears for her life in Greece and has applied for a temporary visa in Australia with a plan to stay permanently to raise her family in Mosman with her in-laws' help.

Relatives, many bearing flowers, visited the family home in Mosman. Picture: Adam Yip

"She's not going back to Greece, no way," a source close to the family said. "She saw John get gunned down that day, she's finished with Greece."

CCTV footage released last week by Athens newspaper Kathimerini shows a man dressed in grey and black, running towards a black Smart car while pumping three shots through the passenger's side into Macris chest outside his home in the seaside suburb of Voula in the Greek capital city on October 31.

The burial came a week after he was farewelled in a traditional Greek Orthodox funeral service at the Agios Nektarios church in the suburb of Voula in southern Athens.

Close family and friends accompanied Macris' body home to Sydney on an overnight flight from Athens on Wednesday.

John Macris was shot dead outside his home in Greece.

There are no eulogies or speeches at traditional Greek Orthodox funeral.

Twice, when the casket was opened as is traditional in Greece, Viktoria, repeatedly whispered softly, caressed, stroked and kissed her dead husband's face.

Unusually for Greek funerals, she brought their two children, both aged under six, to the ceremony.

Former Sydney gangster Macris was living the high life in self-imposed exile in Athens, socialising with the super rich and famous, while secretly suspected of importing large amounts of drugs into Australia through his Sydney connections.

Police are probing the Athens underworld for clues to his execution.

Stelios Macris was one of the first on the scene. Picture: Proto Thema

Victoria Karida is “done with Greece” and is keen to stay in Australia. Picture: Adam Yip

Macris was gunned down in front of his wife in their quiet residential street.

His father Stelios was one of the first on the scene and seen weeping on his son's body, crying, "Please tell me my son's not dead."

A warrant for Macris' arrest was issued in 2013, stating he would be arrested as soon as he set foot in Australia, after failing to show up for sentencing for driving while disqualified until September 2018.

Since relocating to Athens, Macris was a partner in My Services, a company offering private security, but also hospitality and cleaning staff.

Stelios Macris at the funeral of his son in Athens. Picture: Angelo Christofilopoulos