Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

A WOORABINDA rampage has not only lengthened Cameron Thomas Twaddle's time in prison but also his time away from his six children.

A domestic dispute escalated into a bruising battle with police on October 13, culminating in his appearance yesterday in Rockhampton's Magistrates Court via video link to Capricorn Correctional Centre.

Twaddle, 27, pleaded guilty to contravening a protection order, unlawfully damaging property (domestic violence offence), unlawful assault doing bodily harm (domestic violence offence), assault of a police officer doing bodily harm, and obstructing a police officer in performance of their duties.

Police prosecutor Shane Studdert noted Twaddle's history of mistreating his partners with his "quite extensive" six- page criminal history including 16 domestic violence offences.

He said Twaddle had seriously assaulted a woman through unknown means, causing significant injuries including a severely swollen eye and disfigured teeth.

While he was being loaded into the police vehicle, Twaddle obstructed one officer and kicked another in the head, causing bruising and knocking him to the ground.

This was aggravated by Twaddle breaching a two-week-old suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Twaddle had six children aged between one and nine in the care of their respective mothers.

Mr Ramirez said his client had little recollection of the events due to intoxication and he had since expressed "a deep sense of remorse for his actions", conceding "that his behaviour was quite foolish at the time" and that he "had some consequences".

"It is conceded that the activation of the suspended sentence is justified in the circumstances given the similar type of offending," he said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke took into account Twaddle's mature age, the significant damage inflicted to the woman's face, the kick to the police officer's head, his "appalling" criminal history and the breach of the suspended sentence.

"You are a violent man, particularly towards those you are in a domestic relationship with, it is quite an ingrained feature in your life to this point in time," he said.

Mr Clarke sentenced Twaddle to two years in prison under the head sentence of assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence) with the remaining sentences to be served concurrently, plus four months for breaching his suspended sentence.

He will be eligible for parole on August 5 next year.