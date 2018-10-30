Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

A BUNDABERG man has been fined $200 after stealing from a Lifeline charity bin.

Randall Bert Barkle was walking along Hinkler St at North Bundaberg north of the Tallon Bridge about 9pm on August 19 when police patrolling the area located the defendant with stolen property.

"He was holding two long LED work lights and a black backpack," Snr Const Klaassen said.

"He stated he had picked up the two LED lights and the backpack from beside four Lifeline bins that are located on Thornhill St just around the corner.

"He stated he located the bag and just decided because they looked in good condition he picked them up and started walking away without thinking anything further of it.

"He conceded he had no permission to take the property."

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said the 41-year-old father of four only had a drug related history, and since being released from custody hadn't had any further issues with drugs.

"It's my submission that this incident was opportunistic, the lights and bag caught his eye so he picked them up and kept walking," Mr Dwyer said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said although Barkle was on probation, his offending only started in 2017 and he did not have a history of like nature to this offence.

"I do understand this matter is a much more minor offence than those of which you're under probation," Ms Merrin said.

Barkle was fined $250 and a conviction was recorded.