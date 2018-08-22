Son’s tribute to ‘loving father’ killed in attack

Father of five Benjamin Suttie died last night after he was stabbed in a vicious attack in Woodridge on Saturday.

THE son of a man murdered in an horrendous stabbing in Woodridge on Saturday, has paid tribute to his father who was a "mate to everyone".

Woodridge resident and father of five Benjamin Suttie, 37, was walking home from Logan Diggers Club with his son Zac Elder when he was viciously stabbed in the throat on Saturday in Prince Park.

The 19-year-old today paid tribute to his father.

"Ben was an amazing father, partner, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, godfather and best mate to everyone who ever met him," he said.

"He was a devoted partner and father to his five children. He always provided for his family as he was always a family man who stood by our side when we were at our lowest.

"He will always be with us today, tomorrow and forever."

Police and SES on the scene in Woodridge. Picture: John Gass

In the wake of the attack, Mr Elder carried his father to help and did everything to help save his life.

Mr Suttie was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital, but died last night after succumbing to his injuries.

Today, Logan Crime and Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Tod Reid released more details about the "unprovoked vicious attack" in a bid to appeal to more people to come forward with information.

The group believed to be involved in Saturday's attack were described as 20 and 40-years-of-age who were seen with two young children, believed to be under 10.

This group was distinctive with one man playing loud music and another man wearing an orange, high-visibility jacket similar to the one pictured.





Detective Inspector Tod Reid. Picture: Adam Armstrong

"At this stage motivation unknown," Det Insp Reid said.

"But all indications lead us to believe (the offenders) are local."

A knife was found in Prince Park on Sunday and is currently being forensically tested and police have been doorknocking houses in the area.

Det Insp Reid said concerns were held for the young children walking with the offenders, believed to be under 10 years old.

"Both of those small children have unfortunately witnessed an horrendous crime taking place," he said.

He appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to urgently contact police.

"(The family) loved him very much and they're going to miss him and we're going to do our best to find the people responsible," he said.