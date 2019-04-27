Heartbroken father dies three months after Sala's death

The family of Emiliano Sala has received more heartbreaking news.

THE father of Emiliano Sala has died just three months after the footballer was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel.

Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso, in Argentina's Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.

Sala, the 28-year-old Argentine footballer who had signed for Cardiff City, disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu plane after it crashed in the waters north of Guernsey on January 21.

Progreso mayor Julio Muller told radio station La Red of Mr Sala's death.

"The partner of Horacio called me at five in the morning. The doctors were already there. When he left his home, he had already died," Mr Muller said, according to local media reports.

"He could never get over Emi's death."

Mr Muller cited "a heart problem" for the father's death.

Emiliano Sala's remains were recovered on February 6 after a private search, but the pilot, David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, is still missing.

The father said he was "desperate" after the underwater search found the crashed aircraft.

"I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate," Mr Sala told local broadcaster Cronica TV.

Mr Sala's tragic death comes just days after the footballer's best friend died in a car crash.

Sebastian Rabellino - who played for San Martin de Progreso - passed away just a week ago, aged 24.

The news of Rabellino's death emerged just hours after Horacio's death was confirmed.