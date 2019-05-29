Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

Charmaine Harris McLeod and her four children were killed in a car crash near Kingaroy on Monday night. Supplied

THE father of four "boisterous" Hervey Bay children who died in a horrific car crash on Monday has told how his youngest told him he loved him for the first time only days ago.

James McLeod lost his ex-partner Charmaine Harris McLeod and four children - Aaleyn, 6; Wyatt, 4; Zaidok, 2 and Matilda, 5 - when they were involved in a head on crash near Kingaroy, west of Brisbane, on Monday night.

"Young Zaidok - he was just a little adventurer. A loving and kind kid," Mr McLeod said of his youngest.

Charmaine Harris McLeod with children Ally, Matilda, Zaidok and Wyatt.

"The last supervised visitation I had with them, not last Saturday but the Saturday beforehand, he actually said that he loves me, daddy, to me. Just out of the blue.

"He was developing well and he was loved by all. Such an amazing little boy."

Mr McLeod also remembered his other children for their unique personalities.

"They were just beautiful souls mate. They were loved by everyone they were around, like at their daycare centres, their family, schools, Sunday schools, church.

"They were beautiful, intelligent, bright, smart kids.

The Bunya Highway near Kumbia where the fatal crash occurred. Picture: Annette Dew

"Each of them had their own character. They weren't all the same. Ally was the intelligent, smart, quiet one. She's also a leader. She was a leader in school. She helped guide kids in and adjust.

"Matilda was very handy with things - creative. She even used to help me work on my car. But she's a very fiery young girl and she used to keep busy all of the time doing anything.

"Wyatt was a social butterfly. He had no problems making friends with anyone and everyone. He just loved and accepted everybody. He kept groups together in a glue, if you know what I mean."

Mr McLeod said "nobody - friends or rellies" knew why Ms Harris McLeod and the four children were driving in southwest Queensland.

"There's a lot of history to be honest. And we just want the police to do their job and to look into things and try to piece together what was actually happening," he said.

"Because nobody - no friends or rellies - had any idea what she was doing down there.

"We're just waiting. This is a real hard situation for us and it's just horrible.

"I don't want to assume anything. The police said just hang in there and be patient."