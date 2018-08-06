Father of boy shot in face pleads guilty to weapons charges

THE father of a Cottonvale boy who was accidentally shot in the face pleaded guilty to two weapons charges in court.

Roberto Gabriel Calvisi, 29, was originally charged with one count of unlawful possession of weapons but picked up an extra charge after the grandfather of the boy, Antonio Giovanni Calvisi, 63, had his charge of insecure storage of weapons dropped.

Roberto Calvisi was also charged with not taking adequate safety precautions for storing weapons in or on a vehicle.

He had reportedly not secured a rifle in his vehicle, which was then accidentally set off and shot his five-year-old son Cameron in the face.

In January Cameron was playing in the shed at the family's apple orchard with his cousins, aged 12 and seven, when the oldest of the trio grabbed a rifle from the back of a ute.

A shot was fired and Cameron ran towards his father, who rushed him to Stanthorpe Hospital.

Blood was pouring from Cameron's mouth and within hours he was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Instead of starting prep, Cameron was fighting for his life.

He underwent three rounds of surgery before the bullet was finally removed from his spine. Surgeons told his father that Cameron was one millimetre from death.

At the end of January Cameron returned home to Cottonvale wearing a specialised neck brace.

Just three months after the near-fatal accident, Roberto Calvisi first appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court and the matter was adjourned.

He reappeared on July 27, pleading guilty to his charges.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark fined him $600 and no convictions were recorded.