Father-in-law charged over young mum’s boat crash death

The father-in-law of a young mum killed in a boat crash on the Brisbane river has been charged over her death.

Police have charged Jamie Luke Harwood, 46, over a fatal boat crash that tragically claimed the life of his daughter-in-law in Brisbane's inner-west suburb of Chelmer late last year.

Police allege the grandfather refused to provide them with a sample of his blood to undergo alcohol and drug testing after the incident and he is also accused of driving without a boat license.

Nicole Herbert, 21, was killed when the aluminium dinghy she was travelling in with her father-in-law Jamie Harwood, husband Shaydon Harwood and her two-year-old daughter, Kylah, crashed into a private jetty on the Brisbane River on the afternoon of November 4.

Autopsy details revealed the cause of Nicole's death was severe head trauma from the impact after it is believed she was flung from the tinnie.

Nicole Herbert, 21, died when the boat she was in struck a jetty at Chelmer in Brisbane's southwest. Picture: Facebook

In the days following the horror crash little Kylah asked for her mother, according to Nicole's father Rodger Herbert.

"The family is still devastated by the loss of such a caring, compassionate and kind hearted person," he told The Courier-Mail.

"Her daughter Kylah has been happy but constantly asking for mummy … we are all totally shattered."

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Picture: QAS

Mr Herbert said Nicole's partner is determined to keep her legacy alive for their young daughter and is still "very emotional".

"He has constantly expressed a desire to tell her (Kylah) everything about her mother and show her photos," Mr Herbert said.

"He is very, very emotional, they were highschool sweethearts and had a perfect relationship … he is a hardworking, honest caring dad and he has my full support with Kylah."

The boat crashed into a private jetty at Chelmer on the Brisbane River. Picture: ABC News

Jamie Harwood will front Brisbane Magistrates Court in the coming months charged over the crash.

He has been issued with a notice to appear, charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vessel causing death, driving a vessel without a license, and failing to provide a specimen of blood.

Originally published as Father-in-law charged over young mum's boat crash death