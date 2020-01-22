Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Father fends off cougar that attacked son

by Keith Coffman
22nd Jan 2020 2:40 PM

A local sheriff's deputy has killed a mountain lion that attacked and wounded a three-year-old child in a Southern California wilderness park before the boy's father chased the cougar off, state wildlife officials say.

The man told authorities that he and his family of six were hiking on a trail at the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Orange County on Monday when the cat pounced, said Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"A mountain lion came out of a tree and attacked his son right in front of him," Foy said. The cougar latched on to the boy with its jaws, and the man shouted aggressively and lunged at the predator.

The man then threw his backpack at the cougar, Foy said, which let go of the boy and fled up a tree with the pack in its mouth, he said.

The boy sustained claw and bite wounds to his torso and neck and was treated and released from a hospital, Foy said.

Wildlife officials tracked the lion, and a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office shot and killed the animal, authorities said.

DNA samples taken from the dead animal and the victim confirmed that it was the cougar that attacked the child, Foy said.

Members of the boy's family, who did not want to be publicly identified, said in a statement read at a news conference that "our little boy is fine" and that the family "will be back on the trail soon."

Foy said that mountain lion attacks on humans were "extraordinarily rare," noting that just 16 cougar attacks on people had been documented in California in the past 100 years.

Three of those were fatal, including one deadly attack at the same park. The park remained closed until further notice, officials said.

California has a mountain lion population of about 4000 to 6000, Foy added.

animal attack cougar wild animal wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES controller fights fires with raising funds

        premium_icon SES controller fights fires with raising funds

        Environment AFTER turning on the news and watching the devastating bushfires, Brian Lowe decided to help raise funds for the victims.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:11 PM
        10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        premium_icon 10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        Parenting We're up to our second list of great local baby names

        GIG GUIDE: See who’s taking the stage this Australia Day

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: See who’s taking the stage this Australia Day

        News THERE’S no shortage of live entertainment to fill your weekend and 2020 Australia...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        New bird column talks about the rainbow bee-eater

        premium_icon New bird column talks about the rainbow bee-eater

        Environment Columnist set to education and entertain on birdlife

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM