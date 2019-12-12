Father determined to keep farm going for his son

DESPITE an unsure climate, Mark Lawler is determined keep the cattle industry alive for his son.

While drought and fires have taken a toll on cattle farmers, The top X agent said he had also seen worse prices than what was selling off now.

"It all has its cycles, when I was first with Elders here, in winter, the combined agents would only yard 500 and cattle were worth nothing then," he said.

"We used to have to take turns to ring your clients because you'd be saying you got nothing for them.

"People have got short memories. Price-wise it's been worse but season-wise it's probably been 20 years since it's been that bad."

Growing up on his father's farm, he hopes the lifestyle will still be there for his son.

"In 12 months time, it will certainly lift again," he said.

"Any primary industry is tough … but it will come good again. Once it rains cattle will go through the roof. Those who have held onto them, will still hang onto them and anyone who got out of them will want to get into them.

"It's all about supply and demand."