Crime

Father charged with GBH after infant left critical

by Elise Williams
17th Aug 2019 8:34 AM
A FATHER has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly crticically injured his seven-week-old baby son.

The seven-week-old boy was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on August 10, before being transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment, where he now remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from Child Protection Investigation Unit arrested the boy's father, a 26-year-old Caloundra West man, on August 16 after an ongoing investigation.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

