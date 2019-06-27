Father busted in 'lewd' sand dunes masturbation meet-up

Rodney Wain Davison, 64, pleaded guilty to public nuisance at court after he was caught masturbating at Mudjimba Beach.

AN ex-serviceman caught masturbating in bushes on a popular Sunshine Coast beach was metres from beach-goers when police busted him with his pants down.

Rodney Wain Davison, 64, told police it was the first time committing such an act after officers found him along Mudjimba Beach about 9.40am masturbating "in clear view" of people on the beach.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said Coolum police were called to patrol the beach on May 28 after complaints two men were committing "lewd and indecent acts" by the beach.

When police arrived, Ms Scott said Davison and another man were facing towards each other with their penises exposed and masturbating within 100m of people.

The court heard Davison was left on his own when the other man fled through bushland after noticing police.

Ms Scott said Davison told police he had just met the other man and he "had never done it before".

Davison, who had no criminal history, previously served 36 years in the military.

The father-of-two pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to public nuisance.

Duty lawyer Codi Dalley said Davison was "extremely remorseful" for his actions and tendered a letter to the court from a reference supporting this remorse.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Davison was lucky to not be charged with a higher offence, unlike others who committed similar offending on the same stretch of sand.

"That's a feature with that geography on the Coast," he said.

"I make those comments in some experience that matters come before this court for similar offending there."

Mr Stjerqvist said the behaviour could have "easily" warranted an indictable offence.

"People are enjoying the beach and you or those in the sand dunes are polluting the sand dunes," he said.

Davison was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.