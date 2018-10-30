Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Airlie Beach Lagoon remained closed yesterday after two drownings there on Sunday.
Airlie Beach Lagoon remained closed yesterday after two drownings there on Sunday. Georgia Simpson
News

Airlie drowning: two underwater for six minutes

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Oct 2018 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM

A FATHER and his five-year-old son, who drowned at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday were submerged for about six minutes before anyone noticed, according to Whitsunday Police.

Inspector Steve O'Connell said CCTV footage showed the father was piggybacking his son, slowly walking in the water in the shallows, before entering deeper water.

"They have gradually entered into slightly deeper water, and it appears from there the man has started to bob up and down, because the water was probably over his head, he has then submerged, and his son has gone with him and then they don't emerge," he said.

It was a very busy afternoon at the lagoon, with a lot of activity and CCTV footage confirms it was about six minutes before trouble was detected and the alarm was raised, Insp O'Connell said.

"Everyone including the lifeguards responded as best they could and did the very best they could however the initial retrieval was for the father, and it was several more minutes until it was identified that the boy was still submerged on the bottom," he said.

"Resuscitation continued at the scene, and then in the ambulance and then at the (Proserpine) hospital until it was established they couldn't be bought back.

"Mum has gone to go and get a drink and when she returned, she was confronted with the horrible situation unfolding.

"She was taken to hospital to be with her husband and son, and she was being supported by social workers from the hospital, and yesterday the Chinese Embassy was able to provide her with a support person who is assisting her through what needs to happen from here on in."

"Our inquiries to date show that neither the father or son could swim, and it's a tragic case of, he's gone from being able to touch the bottom to moving into slightly deeper water, and he has gone beyond his depth."

Insp O'Connell said the Whitsunday Police did not normally comment or provide information regarding these sorts of matters, but understood the community was shaken, and required some clarity around the situation.

"We urge anyone who is feeling distraught or struggling to cope with the situation to reach out, there are plenty of places in our community where you can seek support," he said.

Related Items

airlie beach lagoon cctv footage drowning drowning deaths editors picks whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

    premium_icon Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

    Crime A BUNDABERG man has been fined $200 after stealing from a Lifeline charity bin.

    • 30th Oct 2018 10:51 AM
    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:47 PM
    Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

    premium_icon Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

    Politics Mr Pascoe said there are over 400 residents on the wait list.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:06 PM
    Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    premium_icon Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    News The huge company will bring job opportunities to the region

    Local Partners