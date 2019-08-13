Father and son take to the footy field together

GOOD TIMES: Father and son duo Dave and Mitch Richardson played their first game of A-Grade together in the BRL for Past Brothers at the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Dad Dave Richardson made his A-Grade debut at the weekend, alongside his son Mitch.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old described playing beside his son as a pretty special experience, joking that at the end of the day it wasn't the worst thing in the world.

"I never went on and played A-grade back when I should have,” Richardson said.

Richardson said there was a certain symmetry to playing football with his son - it was the birth of his kids that led to him giving it up all those years ago so he could focus on working.

"I thought while I'm still physically able I'd take the opportunity,” he said.

Richardson said it was pretty cool being able to play football with his son, their relationship on the field lending itself more to a sporting brotherly love.

Richardson has been playing reserves grade, noting that what time he spent on the A-grade field was definitely much quicker and more physical than what he was used to, but the extra effort was worth it.

"Definitely super proud that I've been able to do it with my son,” Richardson said.

"(It's a) good little achievement that I'll cherish for a very long time.”

Despite the "pretty surreal” experience for the Richardson boys, Past Brothers still went down against the Wallaroos.

The loss was no real bother however, Past Brothers remain on top of the ladder even after the 38-16 loss.

The teams were tied nil-all at half time, but Past Brothers began losing momentum going into the second half.

Past Brothers trailed by three tries and five goals when all was said and done, leading to their second loss in 16 rounds.

The last time the teams faced was in round 12, Past Brothers walking away victorious - 58 points to nil.

Past Brothers lead the ladder by six points over Waves Tigers in position two, and nine points over the Wallaroos in fourth.