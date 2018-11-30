Father and son stunned at their murder conviction

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

A STUNNED father and son have been found guilty of murdering Shaun Barker, whose remains were found in Toolara Forest.

A Brisbane Supreme Court jury found Matthew Leslie Armitage, 25 and his father Stephen John Armitage guilty, nearly three and a half years after Mr Barker's remains were found.

The trial heard claims Mr Barker was kidnapped from the Gold Coast after being accused of stealing drugs, then held hostage in an esky.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Stephen Armitage, who along with his son Matthew Leslie Armitageand another man, are accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

Prosecutor Glen Cash claimed Stephen Armitage, 48 told a witness: "We smashed his kneecaps in, broke his fingers ... smashed his face in. You wouldn't even recognise him."

As the jury delivered its verdict, the Cooloola Cove man looked in disbelief to his son, sitting to the dock on his left.

The younger Armitage was then found guilty too, prompting tears from family supporters sitting behind the dock.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

Asked to stand up, and if he wanted to say anything, Stephen Armitage said: "Injustice, your honour. Didn't do it."

His son, extending his arms, told Justice David Jackson "I didn't do it".

The two will be sentenced on Friday.

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker :Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

It can now be reported that another man was earlier found guilty of murdering Mr Barker.

William Francis Dean was also found guilty of torture and interfering with a corpse in March this year.

Justice Jackson said it would be best if the three men were sentenced at the same time.

Dean, who is in his late thirties, has appealed the six-year sentence he received for another violent crime, the kidnapping of Luke Romhegyi. Mr Romhegyi was abducted from a 7-Eleven store in Ashmore and beaten in a disused Moledinar train tunnel in 2014. The Court of Appeal reserved its decision in that case.

-NewsRegional