Father and son heroes honoured for saving swimmers

BRAVERY RECOGNISED: John McGregor with his wife Marilyn and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Andrew Taylor

A FATHER-son duo, who helped save the lives of terrified swimmers who were being swept out to sea, were recognised in Parliament House yesterday.

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club's John McGregor and Riley McGregor were involved in the dramatic rescue on January 15, after spotting swimmers being dragged out by a rip at Kelly's Beach.

At 6.15pm, John and his wife Marilyn were at their Bargara home when the drama unfolded.

John grabbed a racing board that was stored in their house, while Mrs McGregor called her son Riley, who lives nearby, to assist.

John paddled out and retrieved the most distressed swimmer, with Riley arriving and swimming out with a rescue tube to the furthest swimmer and returning them to shore.

Once John had returned the first swimmer, he paddled back out and retrieved two more swimmers bringing them back into shore safely.

Riley's partner Jessie Rodgers and his mother Marilyn provided care for the patients as Riley returned to the water to search for what they believed to be another missing person.

However, it was subsequently confirmed that all patients had been safely returned to shore.

The duo were recognised for their outstanding efforts in parliament and were presented with Surf Life Saving Australia's National Rescue of the Month awards for dramatic surf rescues.

SLSA President Graham Ford said that "the national 'Rescue of the Month' pays tribute to the remarkable acts of bravery in saving lives by our volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards”.

"We are so proud to hear these stories and celebrate the actions of all of our surf lifesavers and lifeguards here today,” he said.

"They play in a vital role on our beaches and it is great being able to acknowledge that.”

Mr Ford said it was a busy summer for all surf life saving clubs and surf lifesavers from across the nation were acknowledged for their ongoing dedication to keeping Australia's beaches and communities safe.

"Today is an opportunity to give thanks to just a few that make this happen right across the country,” said Mr Ford.

Awards were presented by a host of key federal members including Llew O'Brien, Keith Pitt and Ann Sudmalis.